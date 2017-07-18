RM Sotheby’s sale event in Monterey next week is going to compete in scope with the Pebble Beach event all on its own – we’ve seen the amazing Ferrari collection already, and now we’re finding not one but three rare Aston Martin racers are heading that way too.

Headlining the Am group is the “most important Aston Martin ever produced” – it’s not the DB5, but the DBR1 from 1956. The sale unit is actually the first of just five built by the factory, also considered the most original example remaining. Under the hood resides a reproduction engine built by R.S. Williams, but the model also has its original Works engine. The DBR1 won the Nurburgring in 1959, and helped Aston achieve the 1959 World Sportscar Championship – having been driven by the likes of Carroll Shelby, Reg Parnell, Roy Salvador, and Stirling Moss.

Next up is a gorgeous 1989 Aston Martin AMR1 Group C race car – one of four built – raced by avid Leslie, Brain Redman, and Michael Roe at Spa, Donington, Nurburgring, and Brand’s Hatch. It has a 6.0-liter V8 tuned by Callaway Engineering for 723 horsepower (539 kilowatts) at more than 7,000 rpm. Last, but not least is a 2006 Aston Martin DBR9 – coming with four FIA GT1 class podium finishes, championed by Aston Martin Racing’s official partner Scuderia Italia BMS during 2006 and 2007.