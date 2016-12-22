The Ingolstadt-based automaker has decided to present a very special gift to an ur-Quattro owner by commissioning car designer Camilo Pardo depict his example as a bespoke artwork.

Each and every year a huge number of owners send pictures of their cars to Audi via Instagram – or so the company says. In 2016 Audi decided to repay some of its proudest fans and they asked car designer and artist Camilo Pardo deliver a one-off artwork featuring each of the cars. Pardo is apparently also a fan – of Audi’s design – “It’s balanced in a way that creates a very exciting proportion and stance,” he comments, though he seemingly refers to the original Audi Quattro.

And because Audi is also proud of its ideas, we have a video of Pardo working on such a one-off art creation – with an original Quattro being involved. The example has a bright red with white wheels finish, a sun strip, and massive Hella spotlights. It screams “Eighties” from every angle. Naturally, the Quattro was one of the biggest motorsport icons of the decade – as it managed to get the right balance of technologies mixed to the point of devastating effect. It was made out of the two-door coupe version of the Audi 80 sedan, with the Quattro packing a 2.2-liter, five-cylinder turbo motor delivering 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts), and while the Group B rallying was killed off in 1986 the road going version lived until 1991.