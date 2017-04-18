Both classic Bentley and Rolls-Royce model share that special something that makes you feel… well special when riding or driving one – and by the way, they are also connected to one of the most famous spies of the world.

While the Ian Fleming-created James Bond has been popular around the world at the helm of certain Aston Martin models, in reality the author imagined he sleek 007 agent a 4½-liter with a big supercharger Bentley in his first apparition into the realm of imagination – the Casino Royale book. Bond’s third and final Bentley in the novels was an R-Type Continental, like the one depicted here, used in Thunderball. The model is being labelled – with affection… or not – “the most selfish car in England,” and has only been crafted in 2,323 units up until 1955. This particular Dark Green example was used as a showcase car at the 1953 Geneva Salon, chassis number BC20A being the 19th R-Type Continental in existence.

It’s a right-hand drive example, still using its original engine, a 4.6L F-head inline-six good for 148 horsepower (150 PS). It has been brought back from the States back in 2014 to the United Kingdom, with lots of its inner bits reconditioned – engine, transmission, clutch, brakes, and the suspension system. RM Sotheby’s is going to offer this particularly gorgeous examples on May 27 at Villa Erba, and we can bet it’s going under the hammer for a cool figure.