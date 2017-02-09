What’s not to love – this car has an Italian design pedigree, British engineering and a good ol’ American V8 rig under the hood to provide motivation.

The late 1960s and early 1970s are not only fashionable but also well known for the resurgence of the touring car – from Ferrari’s 365 GT to the Aston Martin DBS. But in between them there was also the little to unknown company Jensen, from the United Kingdom, producers of what now has become a fan cult object – the Interceptor. The model was produced for a decade and only 6,408 units were made – the design was the work of Italian coach builder Carrozzeria Touring, with updates in 1969 and again in 1971. This example that popped up for sale on eBay is a 1976 model so it’s about the last ones ever built.

Motivation comes from a factory Chrysler-sourced 7.2-liter V8 – better than what the Mark II had, a 6.3-liter engine – and when new it would have came up with 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts). The example is also a good acquisition because it only has 57,100 miles (91,893 kilometers) since new. Since it was one of the last ones, it had all the updates over the predecessors – from new headlamp finishes and bumper treatments to 15-inch GKN alloy wheels, standard air conditioning, and more comfortable leather seats, to respect its touring car credentials.

Via eBay