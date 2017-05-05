Of course, chassis number one of the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is going to fetch millions when the upcoming Coys London sale take place, this being the headline vehicle of the event.

The Prancing Horse brand first revealed the then-new 275 GTB/4 during the 1966 Paris Motor Show – becoming an instant hit and paving the way for a legend to be born after the popular original 275 GTB and GTB/C swapped everyone off their feet just two years prior. The 1966 Paris Motor Show is now long gone, but the car is not – this is the first Ferrari 275 GTB/4 prototype ever manufactured, and it’s up for grabs at the Coys London sale taking place on May 18, 2017, where it is expected to fetch anything in between £2,000,000 and £2,500,000.

The vehicle is absolutely original, with the 3.3-liter V12 under the Scaglietti bodywork, original chassis number 08769 – and brand new power of 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts), good for a maximum speed of 166.5 miles per hour (268 kilometers per hour). A mere 280 units of the 275 GTB/4 were released in between 1966 and 1968, making this unit extremely rare. This traditional Rossa Corsa red paint example, with black later interior is also one of the cleanest and best documented examples of the 275 series.