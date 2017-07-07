The Museum of Modern Art from New York decided to award a high status to the recently turned 60 years-old original Fiat 500 by allowing it to join its collections – in the form of a 1968 500F Berlina.

The new Italian master of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York is certainly no Michelangelo or Raphael, as it was penned by Dante Giacosa, who envisioned the forms of the 1968 Fiat 500F Berlina. The 500 – with its iconic status – was of course the people’s car of Italy at the time and Fiat produced more than four million in between 1957 and 1975. Giacosa’s rear-engine design was able to deliver lots of cabin space for the dimensions, while the fabric roof allowed for a taste of open-air motoring on the cheap – while the company saved lots of steel in the process.

“The development of inexpensive, reliable cars like the Fiat 500 was instrumental in knitting together communities and nations and fostering a feeling of freedom of movement throughout the postwar European continent,” commented the museum to explain their newest choice. The 500F was the most popular choice, having been produced between 1965 and 1972. Giacosa was part of Fiat since 1927, and his works also included the original 500 Topolino from 1936. By the way, MoMA’s permanent collection also features a 1946 Cisitalia 202 GT, 1952 Jeep M38A1, 1959 Volkswagen Type 1, 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, 1965 Porsche 911, 1990 Ferrari 641 Formula One car, and a 1998 Smart ForTwo.