This is probably one of the defining models in Audi’s history – and this particular example has been “fanatically maintained” by its owner, now ready to part ways with it.

This pristine-looking Audi Sport Quattro is also a very rare sight – just 164 road-going cars were ever delivered, out of the total 214 examples built to meet the homologation threshold. It was finished December 17, 1984, and has so far racked 90,500 kilometers (56,234 miles), now reaching the auction block at RM Sotheby’s. It’s not entirely original though – two years after its production date it went back to Audi’s factory in Ingolstadt, Germany to get a more durable steel block instead of the regular aluminum alloy engine block.

In 2010 the Sport Quattro paid a visit to MTM Mayer for an engine overhaul and other maintenance – the turbocharged five-cylinder, 2.1-liter was producing back in the day 343 horsepower (256 kilowatts), with 348 Newton-meters (257 pound-feet). The car is being offered for sale at the auction on May 27 at the Villa Erba event on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, with an estimate of €300,000 to €350,000. The car has been in storage over the past decade and covered less than 10,000 km (6,213 miles) during the time, to ensure a pristine condition of sale.