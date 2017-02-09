The Jaguar XJ220 is an astonishingly rare supercar from the 1990s, one with a legendary status that only pales in comparison to the McLaren F1. But as it turns out, there’s an even rarer Jaguar supercar.

The XJ220 had only 271 examples produced over the course of a couple of years during the early 1990s – but how about getting to drive one Jaguar supercar that is even rarer? We’re talking about the exquisite 1991 XJR-15, a Group C race car that was turned into a road-legal model – though it was built with avarice in mind – as there were less than 30 units. Jaguar and Jaguar Sport teamed up to deliver what was actually a true monster – because it was built around the iconic XJR-9 Le Mans-winning machine.

Tom Walkinshaw Racing and Jaguar wanted a street version next to the real –deal circuit exclusive model – and they made it without any respect to creature comfort elements. Motivation comes from a 6.0-liter V12 engine built by Jaguar, good for 450 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, hooked to a six speed manual gearbox. The engine is actually a structural piece of the vehicle itself and the body had kevlar and carbon composites – yes, they were a little ahead the McLaren F1. Jaguar Sport built 50 examples in total – of which 27 were prepared for the “road”.

Via Classic Driver