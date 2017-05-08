We’ve just shown you the Audi Sport Quattro that is going for the home run at the Villa Erba in Italy for the RM Sotheby’s May 27 event and now another 1980s rally legend has appeared en route to the auction block.

The Lancia Delta S4 aka “Stradale” is going to share the spotlight at the exact same event and follows the same recipe – Lancia needed to produce at least 200 road-going cars for homologation purposes to be allowed to take part in the iconic Group B rally action. So, exactly 200 units were produced – this particular 1985 unit has the like-new condition on it. It has only amassed about 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) on the odometer and it means it could be the best one from the production run. It has a metallic red body with beige Alcantara interior – it was first registered back in 1989 and has all the proper documentation to warrant its extremely pristine condition.

The Lancia Delta S4 ‘Stradale’ was quite close to the rally legend – 1.8-liter turbocharged and supercharged inline-four engine, mid mounted but with less horsepower, 250 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 292 Newton-meters (215 pound-feet) of torque. It also has a fiberglass body over a chrome-molybdenum steel spaceframe, this exquisite piece of engineering also had a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-wheel drive system, with the price estimate falling in between €450,000 ($495,000) and €550,000 ($605,000).