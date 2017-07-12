The hardcore Porsche collector can go all out and spend $1.2 million on this lovingly restored Porsche 962 built around 1986 and featured as one of the legendary Group C models.

Back in the day the 962 first arrived in IMSA’s GTP class at the 1984 24 Hours of Daytona, a successor to the iconic 956. The racer started to compete in the European Group C fighting alongside Jaguar, Mercedes, Nissan, and others before being retired in favor of the WSC-95 – though not before racking up 21 victories between 1984 and 1991. This fine unit has a bespoke violet blue Wynn’s Motor Oil livery, and was first trialed in 1986 at Watkins Glen. The car was then modified with a FABCAR monocoque chassis and used by Hotchkins Racing through the season – but a crash put it on the sidelines until 1989.

Afterwards it won the Daytona of 1991 to retire in glory the next year, and now has been taken out of storage to be used as a vintage racer after undergoing a complete restoration. The original 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six engine was even enhanced to 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts), and also gained Brembo brakes and Penske racing shocks. The $1.25 million price comes from restoration and racing experts Canepa – and you obviously can’t take it home on the street.