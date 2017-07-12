Home » News

Classics – Porsche 962 is up for grabs

By on in News, Other, Porsche
Classics – Porsche 962 is up for grabs image

The hardcore Porsche collector can go all out and spend $1.2 million on this lovingly restored Porsche 962 built around 1986 and featured as one of the legendary Group C models.

Back in the day the 962 first arrived in IMSA’s GTP class at the 1984 24 Hours of Daytona, a successor to the iconic 956. The racer started to compete in the European Group C fighting alongside Jaguar, Mercedes, Nissan, and others before being retired in favor of the WSC-95 – though not before racking up 21 victories between 1984 and 1991. This fine unit has a bespoke violet blue Wynn’s Motor Oil livery, and was first trialed in 1986 at Watkins Glen. The car was then modified with a FABCAR monocoque chassis and used by Hotchkins Racing through the season – but a crash put it on the sidelines until 1989.

Classics – Porsche 962 is up for grabs 5

Afterwards it won the Daytona of 1991 to retire in glory the next year, and now has been taken out of storage to be used as a vintage racer after undergoing a complete restoration. The original 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six engine was even enhanced to 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts), and also gained Brembo brakes and Penske racing shocks. The $1.25 million price comes from restoration and racing experts Canepa – and you obviously can’t take it home on the street.

 