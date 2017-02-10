Nicknamed because of the Italian word for “egg”, this uniquely shaped one-off Ferrari is becoming available for the first time in two decades.

The model is likely the most unique Ferrari ever – with this “166 MM/212 Export Uovo” actually designed by Carrozzeria Fontana after an order from Italian racer Giannino Marzotto. He was looking for something else among Ferrari’s offerings of the moment, so the textile business heir decided to go for the classic coachbuilder to create his unique model with the body fashioned out of Duralumin, actually one of the first types of aluminum alloys using a combination of copper, magnesium, and manganese. The bespoke design used the chassis of a Ferrari 166 MM and the engine from the 212 Export – a V12 6.2-liter.

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so Marzotto actually raced the car during the iconic Mille Miglia in 1951. He had to retire due to unfortunate mechanical issues, but he was later back to claim victory at the Coppa della Toscana. The current owner has had it since 1986 and the model hasn’t actually been out for the public in almost two decades – but it’s now displayed at the Rétromobile event in Paris and then move to RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction scheduled for 18-19 August.