Knowing our love for everything classic 911 related, it shouldn’t come as a surprise this auction bound example caught our attention – especially since we’re dealing with a rare Speedster unit.

Porsche has a knack for delivering numerous versions and special edition models for its 911, which is one of the reasons its now classic examples have consistently gone up in value – it’s because some of them are very rare. Take the 1989 911 Speedster for example – just 2,000 units were produced so it’s a huge thing to find one on the used market. A pristine example is hitting Silverstone Auctions’ May event – and you can imagine it’s going to cost an arm and a leg. The 1989 911 Speedster was designed as a tribute to the original 356, and aside from mirroring the timeless design it also brought a few unique features for itself – such as the raked aluminum windshield, three inches lower than the standard car, or the “double hump” tonneau fiberglass cover.

It was based on the 3.2 Carrera, so its heart and soul was a 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine producing 214 horsepower (159 kilowatts) and sending power to the rear wheels via a G50 five-speed manual gearbox. This Speedster example actually got a 911 turbo wide body kit and chassis, as well as Turbo-spec brakes and suspension, so its rarity factor is through the roof. And best of all, its odometer has only clocked 5,590 miles since new.