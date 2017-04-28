Everything on it is original – down to the dirt, apparently – and after a good wash you’ll have a great 911 RSR from 1993 with less miles than if you’d get when driving from the dealership.

As it turns out, this vehicle is old but still brand new – the odometer has only clocked six miles – and that’s something you don’t come across easily from the very loveable 964 generation. By the way, it’s also utterly exclusive since Porsche only built 51 examples of the Carrera RSR 3.8. One of the units has been collecting dust for almost two and a half decades, and it’s now up for grabs from RM Sotheby’s, which says this car is “untouched” – we believe them since there are only 10 km on the instrument cluster.

The original owner also took home a quirky combination – Polar Silver Metallic body paint with purple wheel spokes and gold brake calipers. The interior is also “in your face” – Can Can Red look everywhere, even the roll cage as well as on the competition seats. The 964-based Carrera RSR 3.8 was more of a track car, and this is one of only two examples to feature a complete, trimmed cabin. With the Turbo body, the motivation is actually provided by a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six engine officially clocking 350 horsepower, though some say the truth this time is actually subdued, with fans pointing towards 375 hp.