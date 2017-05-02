This rather neglected Bentley S2 first breathed life in March 1960 – and ten years later it came into the possession of Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks, as a present to himself following Lola’s rise to fame.

There was one catch – the now famous musician didn’t own a driver’s license at that time, so his then wife took charge, allowing the rock legend to write inside pieces such as “Apeman” during his stay in Mullion (complete with his Spanish guitar while sitting in the back seat). The Bentley S2 was also used for an image shoot of the band’s “Preservation” album and there are still black and white images of the members acting as gangsters in front of the Konk recording studio in London. The car was even used for a UK road tour besides family outings, weddings, and special events – but it was put in preservation by the The Kinks’ then-manager after fans started writing messages on it.

And it has been collecting spiders and dust since 1991, so it’s understandable that its new owner will need to spend even more money for a proper restoration if the 6.2-liter V8-powered Bentley with a four-speed automatic transmission is to reappear in its former glory. Silverstone Auctions will have the 1960 Bentley S2 on May 13, complete with its odometer reading 61,756 miles (99,386 kilometers) and an estimate of £25,000 to £30,000.