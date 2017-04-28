We’re all used to seeing slick Aston Martin cars – but would you go for the chance to stand out in the crowd with a completely different Aston Martin, one that is both ugly and practical at the same time?

It turns out Bonhams is giving us the chance of such quirky ownership – with the added perk of exclusivity. This 1996 Aston Martin V8 Estate comes from before Aston even considered a crossover and was at the time the ultimate expression of practicality for the brand. One of just three ever built, this example is going up for auction in May and is expected to fetch up to $450,000. It goes by the full name of Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate and it was a unique creation commissioned by two Swiss brothers in 1996 – it started off as a V8 Coupe, from where it got the 330-horsepower (246-kilowatt) V8 granting a maximum speed of 160 miles per hour (257 kilometers per hour), and a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in no more than seven seconds.

The car has been transformed in the factory, and maintained by the Aston Martin Works department ever since, with its rare left-hand drive status, making sure it keeps its pristine condition – more than 20 years later. The British Racing Green exterior is matched by the green leather interior and also has wood walnut detailing. The car has amassed a mere 13,048 miles (21,000 kilometers) since new, with a sale estimate now of £300,000 to 350,000.