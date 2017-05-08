This bling carrying Lambo Countach is one of just two units created like this, and is expected to fetch a good deal of money at the upcoming auction event – up to $630,000.

Getting an original Lamborghini Countach is certainly high on any collector’s list, but we’re unsure of the statement you would make when presenting this great supercar with almost every trim plated in 23-karat gold. This particular example will be on sale as part of RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale, and it’s one of just two units that left the Italian plant with this specific gold interior. And yes, this was not an aftermarket option – it was new from the factory in 1987, with a white body and a white leather interior to contrast the gold detailing. And almost everything – from the steering to gated shifter to the instrument cluster gains the precious material.

The car has also traveled the world – it was delivered new in the United States, then found a home in Japan and now it has a current Dutch consigner, who also took on the job of restoring it. The process was taken care officially by Lamborghini Polo Storico – and this high-spec 5000 QV, brand new had 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to the superb naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V12.