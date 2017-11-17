You might remember Devel is the author of the Sixteen, an upcoming exotic hypercar allegedly powered by a 5,000-horsepower V16 engine that was actually glimpsed at the 2017 Dubai Auto Show.

Also on show there was also something else – something that looks like Darth Vader created an off-road monster – and something sinister enough to make you run away when you see it (otherwise it might run you over, probably). It’s a 6×6 off-road thing that’ll give the competing Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 or the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 a run for their money. There’s arguably even less info on the Sixty aside from the aforementioned prototype and an official render on the website with the tag “coming soon”.

According to well-known youtuber Shmee150, the suspension system is able to lower the entire truck to fit tighter spots and there’s also just one door on the left side that acts like the ones on private jets. Apparently, the Sixteen’s bonkers V16 is nowhere to be seen here, instead the model using a conventional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 720 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, or 737 pound-feet. By the way, the Mercedes-AMG G63 and Hennessey VelociRaptor are both available on the plateau for buyers, while this… thing is just a concept.