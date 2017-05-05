You also need to take into account that any new car is being shipped to the owner after a few miles of testing on the factory proving grounds, this meaning this hellcat was crashed right outside the dealership.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat is an absolute monster, we’ll give him this benefit of the doubt – with 707 horsepower sent towards the rear wheels. And the images showing the aftermath of the crash are certainly a tear-jerker, so we can imagine he has been punished. In addition, it seems the car, which had a lovely shade of blue, won’t even make it back on the streets anymore. At least the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat might get salvaged and live to fight another day complete with its 650 lb-ft of twist.

Cleveland Power And Performance is now selling the wrecked Dodge, which also has the automatic transmission. It’s also interesting to note that while the Hellcat looks to have been hit everywhere, the airbags haven’t deployed. Anyways, the previous owner seems to have thrown down the drain at least $68,285 – though somebody’s misfortune is a paradise for others. Maybe we’ll see a thoughtful project from someone who took the salvageable parts from this killed Hellcat. And one recommendation for the crasher – don’t go out putting a down payment for the 840-hp Challenger SRT Demon.

Via The Drive