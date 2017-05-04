Home » News

eBay find of the week sees us gasping at teal Porsche 993 Targa

By on in News, Other, Porsche
eBay find of the week sees us gasping at teal Porsche 993 Targa image

You can have a piece of automotive history if you want to win this listing, because this is the last generation of air-cooled 911s. The 993 was first shown back in 1993 and came almost entirely new from the 964 generation.

It’s a classic in the making, though you can still consider it a youngtimer for now. With a new flat-six engine and about 80 percent of the body also completely changed, this is for many fans the final “pure” Porsche. And this great looking unit – thanks to the spectacular teal shade – is coming from 1996, with an asking price of $58,500, which is indeed a bit steep. For 1996 it was brand new, the 993 Targa had a mechanical roof – the glass went beneath the rear window to open the cabin, while maintain the pure coupe lines unchanged. It also had custom two-piece 17-inch wheels, next to the standard 18-inch version for the Carrera.

eBay find of the week sees us gasping at teal Porsche 993 Targa 5

This rare unit has a turquoise metallic paint job, or teal, and the ivory leather interior is a great match. The 3.6-liter flat six is original and the model has racked 81,000 miles (130,356 kilometers) since new, all joyously driven via the 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 250 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque credentials. The car has “phenomenal” condition mechanically, according to the seller and also comes with an adjustable Koni front coilover and rear shocks.

Via eBay