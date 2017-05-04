You can have a piece of automotive history if you want to win this listing, because this is the last generation of air-cooled 911s. The 993 was first shown back in 1993 and came almost entirely new from the 964 generation.

It’s a classic in the making, though you can still consider it a youngtimer for now. With a new flat-six engine and about 80 percent of the body also completely changed, this is for many fans the final “pure” Porsche. And this great looking unit – thanks to the spectacular teal shade – is coming from 1996, with an asking price of $58,500, which is indeed a bit steep. For 1996 it was brand new, the 993 Targa had a mechanical roof – the glass went beneath the rear window to open the cabin, while maintain the pure coupe lines unchanged. It also had custom two-piece 17-inch wheels, next to the standard 18-inch version for the Carrera.

This rare unit has a turquoise metallic paint job, or teal, and the ivory leather interior is a great match. The 3.6-liter flat six is original and the model has racked 81,000 miles (130,356 kilometers) since new, all joyously driven via the 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 250 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque credentials. The car has “phenomenal” condition mechanically, according to the seller and also comes with an adjustable Koni front coilover and rear shocks.

Via eBay