It certainly has the credentials to do so – the Top EV Racing machine has no less than 1,000 Volts, 5,000 HP and a total of 17,000 pound-feet of torque (23,050 Nm)!

The team coming from Australia is actively in pursuit of no less than eight world speed records for electric vehicles – their 2.5+ MW monster dragster is running at 1,000 V and is reportedly developing more than 5,000 hp. The envisioned acceleration times are actually better than Top Fuel dragsters and translate into 7G of acceleration forces: 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 0.8 sec, 0 to 440 km/h (275 mph) in 3.0 seconds and a mind-blowing 0 to 530 km/h (330 mph) in just 4.5 seconds. They are even gunning for half the speed of sound – which is above 612 km/h (380 mph).

“Top EV Racing is the brainchild of electronic engineer Michael Fragomeni, a long time drag race enthusiast, who drove a 9-second altered race car at the tender age of 12. Fragomeni and his team haven’t just had to build a car. Off-the-shelf electric motors, inverters and battery packs simply can’t produce and handle the massive power and discharge rates this task requires. So, using cutting-edge aerospace alloys, additive manufacture and generative design, the team has spent the better part of the last seven years working on the custom powertrain engineering,” reads their website. More so, they are actually looking to go green all the way – the 100 kWh battery pack will be charged on site by a 6 kW solar array while undergoing trials and during events.