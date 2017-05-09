With the Old Continent’s automotive sales fully on the rise we can’t really be surprised that buyers are also looking at alternative fuel vehicles with a positive feeling as well.

European sales have now turned the market into the second largest in the world following closely China and superseding the United States for the first time. This also means that more hybrids and full EVs have been sold, with info from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showing exactly that. According to their data, during the first three months of 2017 alternative fuel vehicles (AFV) registrations in the European Union have jumped by 37.6 percent to 212,945 examples. The more interesting segment for electrically rechargeable autos – PHEVs and EVs (plug in hybrids and pure electrics) has also surged 29.9-percent compared to Q1 of 2016 with electric cars actually soaring 49 percent.

Of course the lion’s share is taken by regular hybrids which have more than 50 percent of the total AFV market – more than 111,000 hybrids have been delivered during the first quarter, which is the fastest rate among AFVs at 61.2 percent compared to the same period last year. The best market was Spain – 87 percent, trialed by Germany (+67.5 percent), the United Kingdom (+29.9 percent), France (+24.8 percent), and Italy (+17.2 percent). Renault Zoe was the top selling EV, while the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the main contender in the plug in hybrid sector.

Via ACEA