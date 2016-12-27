The German automaker took the wraps off an update of its most important model in the compact segment – the Golf – not long ago, and now we have additional details about the extremes.

This is because the company has decided to detail the least and most powerful version that can be had with the Golf moniker – the entry-level version and the hardcore R. Of course, we’re going to discuss the latter first – the R getting a subtle power hike of 10 hp to a grand total of 310 hp (231 kW), which is just as much as offered by the special series GTI Clubsport S (you know, the one with the front wheel drive Nurburgring record). By the way, the most powerful Golf can be specked as a hatch but also as a much more practical (though not as trendy) station wagon.

There’s also 400 Newton meters (295 pound feet) of torque delivered to all four wheels for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) jump in 4.6 seconds. If you like these figures but need them to show on the odo next to the average consumption then you should think about the base Golf with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine with 85 hp (63 kW). It seems the “efficient turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine” would need just 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers (49 miles per gallon). VW has also decided to announce the introduction of the Golf 2.0 TDI 4Motion packing 150 hp (110 kW). All the available improvements through the facelift are also here for the R and base version, such as LED taillights and the new Composition Colour infotainment system – and prices in Germany kick off at €40,675 with manual gearbox for the R hatch, while the base Golf 1.0 TSI Trendline is miles away at €17,850.