In conjunction with the Italian thoroughbred’s seven decades of existence anniversary, the Design Museum in London is going to make Ferrari fans on the island quite happy.

The venue is going to host a new exhibit called Ferrari: Under the Skin that’s all about the Prancing Horse’s history – and will be riddled with rare images and documents that will explain the firm’s design, manufacturing, and engineering. The exhibit is set to open on November 15 and will last through April 15, 2018. Ferrari fans everywhere will see in London early hand-sculpted design models in clay and wood, mechanical drawings of the brand’s vehicles, and some of Enzo Ferrari’s personal memorabilia as well.

“Together, these artifacts and original documents provide an unprecedented study of automotive design,” said the carmaker. Rare images will also be among the highlights – such as photos of Mick Jagger taking home a 288 GTO and Steve McQueen with his 275 GTB. The Ferrari Museum of Maranello is also host to its own version of the Under the Skin exhibit – and the site recently expanded to 44,132 square feet (4,100 square meters). There, important vehicles of the make reside permanently – such as the 250 GTO, F50, and many more.