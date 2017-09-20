Officially the most expensive Mercedes of the modern age, and of course the most exquisite G-Class ever made, the G650 Landaulet is only being produced in 99 examples – all pre-sold.

There’s one exception though, because one unit is not optioned by a specific client, instead Mercedes opting to allow it to cross the auction block – just in time for the Bonhams event that will see all benefits from the proceed go to the “Laureus sport for good foundation” charity, one of the global partners of the automaker. The G650 Landaulet was first shown back in March at the Geneva Motor Show – without anyone knowing the massive price, save for the 98 clients that already agreed to pay a mind-bending pre-tax price of €630,000. The 99th example will certainly be sold for more – and fortunately all the money will go to a good cause.

The auction is scheduled on October 6 and the auction house is estimating high interest for the limited-run G-Class that snatches the portal axles of the G500 4×4² and the fully reclining individual rear seats from the S Class. Mercedes opted for an elongated wheelbase – 58 centimeters (23 inches), a glass partition for increased privacy, but surely the piece de resistance must be the electrically foldable soft top, while at the back the occupants have perks such as heated and cooled cup holders and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual tablets.