Ford has a long and outstanding tradition when discussing law enforcement partnerships, and it has now decided to deliver yet another special version for the use of police, fire, and government vehicle departments.

They have premiered a specially outfitted version of the plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi, labeled as the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan – as the label implies this isn’t a pursuit-rated model, but one considered to be perfect for officials like detectives or police and fire chiefs. Orders can be placed starting next month and first deliveries have been scheduled for next summer, with the four-door able to cover more than 500 miles (805 kilometers), of which 21 miles (34 km) solely on electric power. Just like a regular Fusion Energi, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan comes equipped with a 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, which can be recharged in two-and-a-half hours to charge on a level-two, 240-volt charger or 7 hours from a very standard 110-volt outlet.

“This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever,” comments Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager. “Anyone can plug this in to any wall outlet to run gas- and emissions-free on battery-only operation.” Of course, there’s lots of police equipment inside, from heavy-duty cloth seats with anti-stab plates to red and white task lights in the overhead console. There are also numerous options, including the stealthy dark-car system that closes interior lights and dims the instrument cluster for surveillance.