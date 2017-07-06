The Blue Oval company has decided to refresh its people mover, with the Tourneo Custom looking even better now, adding to the appeal of the already popular van.

Ford is currently working out its European light commercial vehicle range for upcoming upgrades and the first of the bunch to arrive is the facelifted Tourneo Custom – it has room for up to nine persons, and comes with new front end, a completely reworked interior and technology upgrades. The styling comes with a new front end with muscled high-mount radiator grille and larger company badge – new headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, and a refreshed front bumper complete with different fog lamps. Entry-level models get halogen lamps, with pricier opting for Xenon.

Moving inside, Ford has fitted the Toruneo Custom with fresh traits – seemingly inspired by the new Fiesta – and the dashboard comes with tablet-like screen for the infotainment system of the latest, Sync 3 variety, also featuring “soft-touch surfaces and attractive detailing with chrome and gloss black finishes,” as per the producer. There are also two new lidded compartments as well as a stowage bin with twin cupholders in the center console. The Tourneo Custom features a segment first – Intelligent Speed Limiter, automatic adjustment of the top speed to upkeep legal limits. There are other tech goodies – Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection emergency braking system, Lane Keeping Alert, Side Wind Stabilisation, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The van is still being powered by the same EcoBlue diesel engine featuring three power levels – 105 horsepower (78 kilowatts), 130 hp (97 kW), and 170 hp (127 kW). It can be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch six-speed automatic – and there are also premium features such as a rear air suspension system and 7-inch alloy wheels. There are also two new upper trim levels – Titanium X, packed with leather trim, SYNC 3 with satellite navigation and rear view camera, as well as Xenon headlamps and the Sport, with full exterior body kit and bespoke 17 inch alloys, complete with partial leather interior.