We’re not really sure how the small SUV fits the bill when discussing a space-faring adventure, but we do know one thing – they should have marketed the Galaxy people carrier, it had the name and the capabilities to host all of our mishap heroes.

The band of misfits that forms Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy has been hugely entertaining and successful just a few years ago and we’re all now eagerly awaiting to see baby Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”. Ford will be sending into showrooms the smallest SUV in its lineup – the EcoSport – in US showrooms early 2018 (even earlier in Europe) but it turns out everyone will get to check it out starting May 5, when the movie hits the theaters. Not fan of the cinema experience – fret not, Ford has you covered with a special edition comic book limited to 500 printed units, with the digital edition also available for a while.

By the way, the automaker is feeling great about its collaboration with the movie studio and you could win a new 2018 EcoSport by entering the “Be the Guardian of Your Galaxy” sweepstakes at www.marvel.com/ecosport. As for the EcoSport itself, the US version is coming from India – the second most populous country, while the European spec is being produced in Craiova, Romania where Ford also makes the one-liter EcoBoost and the slow to sell B-Max.