The company that has changed the on-demand transportation industry forever is trying to test the limits of the sky – literally, by promising flying taxi services by the end of the decade.

Uber’s Chief Product Officer, Jeff Holden, revealed at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas earlier this week the company’s intention to kick off this interesting new project in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai by 2020. The crafts in use would be small, zero-emission electric aircrafts that have VTOL capabilities – vertical takeoff and landing. And since they are silent, they will be used in densely populated areas – cities. According to Uber’s estimates, using this new service the travel time between San Francisco’s Marina to downtown San Jose, for example, would be of only 15 minutes – as opposed to more than two hours when using land public transportation.

Also extremely impressive – aside from the fact that you may be able to fly on a daily basis – is that Uber expects the price to be just a tad higher than UberX – a passenger mile is expected to cost around $1.32. The project of course includes numerous partners – Hillwood Properties will take care of four vertiports, “VTOL hubs with multiple takeoff and landing pads, and charging infrastructure,” in Dallas. American electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint will deliver an exclusive charger, with Bell Helicopter, Aurora, Pipistrel, Mooney, and Embraer actually developing the aircraft.