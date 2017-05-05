At the Mercedes-AMG headquarters, the S63 Coupe has been developed to deliver a great mix of luxury and performance, with the design being a tad understated. German aftermarket specialist Fostla has now fully taken care of the latter aspect.

For starters, there’s no way to miss your daily dose of Vitamin C in this example – fully wrapped in matte Chrome Orange. The luxury coupe’s styling now looks totally out of this world thanks to the wild color – and the treatment is also not fully matte, but slightly metallic, so there are glistening elements when viewed from certain angles. In addition, the S63 also packs a wide-body kit from Prior Design, complete with a set of 15-spoke wheels with anthracite design.

The looks aren’t alone though – the S63 Coupe’s biturbo 5.5-liter V8 has been massaged by PP-Performance to 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts), instead of the initial 577 hp (430 kW). We’re also fully expecting this to become obsolete in the near future because Mercedes has started updating the S line, beginning with the sedan – so it’s only a matter of time before the Coupe and Cabriolet undergo the same changes. The mechanical bits will also suffer a revolution – the existing 5.5-liter unit has been replaced with a new biturbo 4.0-liter V8, which also comes with more power – 603 hp (450 kW), linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission.