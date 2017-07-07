Nicolas Hulot, France’s Minister of Ecological and Solidarity Transition, has announced the country aims for a complete end of sales of diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles by 2040.

As such, in the next 20 years or so, the minister will help a complete transition to electric mobility, as part of a wider plan for measures intended to stop the use of fossil fuels and limit France’s greenhouse gas emissions. Hulot presented a 23-point strategy for a cleaner France across six major chapters. The process will be jumpstarted via a program giving people money to give up a pre-1997 diesel vehicle or pre-2001 gasoline model for a modern, greener alternative. No details have been given about the incentives, though.

France’s stance aligns with other European governments and local authorities aiming to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, is one major proponent, with the City of Light aiming to ban all diesel vehicles by 2025. There are also signs that a concerted move across the European Union might surface in the years to come, after propositions from Germany and the Netherlands that would see no more ICE sales across the union from 2025 – but without any concrete measure so far.