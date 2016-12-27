The German aftermarket specialist is a well known BMW connoisseur, but it seems they’re expanding their offerings with the new mod for the Mercedes-AMG GT high performance coupe.

Among the best and most recent G-Power treats we might refer to a 615-horsepower (458-kilowatt) M4 GTS, or even an X5 M with up to 750 hp. But this time around they turned their attention on the bitter rivals from Mercedes, working on the AMG GT sports car. And they did a fine job, cranking the factory 4.0-liter V8 to a sizeable 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) thanks to a new Bi-Tronik five-power module – which comes as a big departure from the usual 462 horsepower (344 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque displayed by the elegant model. The added oomph allows a zero to 62 mph (100 kmh) time of only 3.6 seconds.

While magic happens under the hood, there’s also an exterior show – thanks to slight updates to the front and a set of lightweight Hurricane RR alloys wheels that work positively on both chassis dynamics and weight reduction. The updates aren’t cheap by any means – the wheels and tire package will be a costly €7,645 while the Bi-Tronik five-power module is another €2,563.