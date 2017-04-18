While it may go against the SUV popularization trend, Geely has decided to tease us to the arrival of an MPV concept at the upcoming Auto Shanghai motor show in China.

Multinational automotive manufacturer Geely has lots of premieres in store for Auto Shanghai – including the newly revealed 03 concept sedan from its newly formed marquee Lynk & Co. For its own brand, the maker has teased us to the introduction of a new concept, most likely set to preview a new production model. As far as we can see from the teaser image this people mover won’t be dull as the segment is traditional, and due to its dimensions, it’s a safe bet to assume it will host up to seven people inside. Short front and rear overhangs give the people-carrier a modern appearance, with a personal look created via the three-line LED signature both front and back.

Interestingly enough, the rear vibe makes us thing of the Skoda Kodiaq – specifically the design of the bumper and the liftgate. There are no other official details to discuss – no word on the powertrain, the name or the possible transition to production series. But the Chinese automaker should swiftly come up with all answers to the questions considering the Auto Shanghai even kicks off in mere hours. We hope this is not a simple design study, and it will indeed preview a future production model, as we are interested to see the buyer’s reaction to new MPVs, considering the worldwide love for all things crossovers and SUVs.