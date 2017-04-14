But you might be a little sad that you’re not taking home the real deal – instead you can opt for Amalgam Collection’s 1:18 replica of every single take on Ferrari’s 70th anniversary special edition models.

You might remember that Ferrari has decided to deliver no less than 70 special livery designs that hearken back to the automaker’s famous history – and all of them can be had on each model line: 488 GTB, 488 Spider, California T, F12 Berlinetta, and the GTC4 Lusso. This means there’s a total of 350 Ferrari 70th Anniversary special editions – and Amalgam mirrors this with their own limited-edition mini-Ferraris. More so, each of the 1:18 scale replicas will be unique editions – but Amalgam offers more than one form of ownership, because you can have them in 1:8 scale made-to-order or a complete set of all 70 liveries mounted on a carbon fiber wall display.

With such roster you can imagine this is one costly affair. Every 1:18 scale Ferrari is $695, so if you want all 70 you’re going to shell out a whole bucket of cash. The liveries probably feature all aspects of Ferrari history, from the 1970s “The Prototype” livery with an offset stripe and gold wheels, inspired by the 1972 312 P to “The Magnum PI,” referencing the 308 GTS Tom Selleck drove in the television series. There’s also the prerequisite “The Schumacher,” which hearkens to Michael Schumacher’s 2003 F1 car.

Via Amalgam