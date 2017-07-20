Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus – a boutique American carmaker – has recently received Low Volume Manufacturer approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This means SCG can start churning out vehicles every year – though no more than 325 of them. And for good measure, because every road-registered SCG003CS will cost in excess of $2 million when it comes out the factory gate – with the first one sold set for a presentation during the Monterey Car Week. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus already has three versions for its utterly exclusive hypercar. They start off with the SCG003S – Stradale – which is the road version, you can play as a motorsport driver in the track-exclusive SCG003C (Competizione) or mix both in the SCG003CS (Competizione Stradale), a hardcore model that can be driven to the track. The first registered CS will be showcased at the Quail Motorsports Gathering on August 18, 2017, during Monterey Car Week.

SCG doesn’t even want to use up all the 325 slots it can have each year – so far the company has announced it intends to manufacture four to six examples of the SCG003 for the 2018 model year and another ten for next year. The SCG003S is powered by a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 good for more than 750 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission – sending the hypercar to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 2.9 seconds and then on to a maximum speed of 217 miles per hour, in part thanks to the carbon fiber chassis and total weight of less than 2,866 pounds.