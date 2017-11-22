GMC is taking up residence at the Vail Mountain for the rest of the winter with the perfect pickup truck for the season – the tracked Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept.

Of course, this is not the first project of the kind we’ve seen, so the usual credentials are known – big SUV/truck, mountain and snow, and tracks instead of wheels so you won’t have problems getting stuck. The company chose for the modification a standard Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD Crew Cab pickup, which is a total beast thanks to its 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 445 horsepower (332 kilowatts) and a mountain-moving 910 pound-feet (1,234 Newton-meters). GMC then ditched the wheels and opted in place for a set of red-painted Mattracks 150 Series tracks.

To make it even more catchy there’s also a mountain-themed wrap, LED accent lights for the wheel wells and underbody along with a front Sierra-branded bar that covers the winch and a 30-inch-wide LED light bar placed above. The soft tonneau cover hides the bed out back, and there are also complimentary snowboard racks from Thule. “The Sierra All Mountain concept Mattracks technology enables the truck to conquer uncharted territory while highlighting premium interior features such as Bose speakers and upscale leather treatments,” commented Carl Zipfel, GMC exterior designer.