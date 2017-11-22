Chevrolet recently decided the Tahoe/Suburban full-size SUV pair needed to up their performance credentials and bestowed upon them the RST – complete with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet for brute force of the two full-size, truck-based utes.

Of course, there are those who would argue enough is never enough, and for the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban RST pair they can give a call to those crazy folks over in Texas called Hennessey Performance Engineering – yep, the same ones gunning for a 300 mph speed in the Venom F5 hypercar. But for all intents and purposes, the SUVs are going to have to settle on the Supercharged HPE650 Package – because it actually brings enough to the table. Developed on the 6.2-liter V8, the update brings total power to 650 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 658 pound-feet at 4,200 rpm – that’s as much hp as on a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and more torque than a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Hennessey opted for a 2.9-liter supercharger, a high-flow intercooler and stainless steel cat-back exhaust – while the HPE engine management calibration takes care of the “thinking”. More so, the Hennessey professionals complete the installation and also grant dyno tuning and road testing, along with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. There’s even an option for the regular Tahoe/Suburban, the Supercharged HPE500 Package for the 5.3-liter V8 that arrives with 508 ponies at 5,250 rpm.