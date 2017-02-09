The Seat Ibiza is without any argument the most successful model of the Spanish automaker – with the subcompact car also sporting derivatives such as the Cordoba sedan.

You’re not going to get a pat on the back when owning the Cordoba – it’s in the same category as other affordable sedans such as the Polo sedan or the Renault Clio Symbol. It was last seen way back in 2009 and the model only had two generations – but the supermini sedan that was then 4,280mm long and 1,698mm wide might feature a comeback in the near future according to the rumor mill. If Seat decides to greenlight the model as a way to inexpensively enter emerging markets, we’re pretty sure it would be successful if it looked like this rendering.

It’s of course – as the real model would – based on the 2017 Ibiza, which is already gaining some traction thanks to its design that looks a lot sportier and younger than a Polo or even the recently facelifted Yaris. Seat might rethink the strategy with the Tolded, which is a sister car to the Jetta and Rapid, but its sales success has remained far behind its sister models. Or maybe Seat is going to get crazy and think about bringing an Ibiza convertible instead?

Via X-Tomi Design