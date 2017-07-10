There’s an influx of quirky subcompact crossovers – all set to battle the original initiator of the segment, the Nissan Juke – and Honda is well aware its own HR-V has massive competition ahead.

The Toyota C-HR or the Hyundai Kona are recent new reveals the show automakers are finally not afraid to innovate in terms of design – at least in this particular segment. The HR-V reached the markets back in 2015 and of course quickly rose to the top chart of sales for Honda, and the company knows the trend is not going to keep moving forward without assistance. This is where the HR-V Black Edition kicks in, with lots of sober black accents on the running boards, skid plats, front grille, mirror caps, and 18-inch alloys. The interior is also freshly fitted with special edition leather and carpets, and assorted black accents are trimmed around the cabin.

The model can be had in the United Kingdom for £25,000 – the entry-level guise being the standard 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine used across Europe, mated to the manual gearbox, or you can have the optional CVT for £26,210. The diesel engine with manual transmission kicks off at £26,820. “Both the HR-V and CR-V are much loved by customers, and the CR-V Black Edition has gone down extremely well with those looking for something a little more distinctive and individual along with some nice premium touches. We look forward to the new HR-V version,” commented Dave Hodgetts, Managing Director of Honda U.K.