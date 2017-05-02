That doesn’t mean you’ll be in a futuristic state where you float inside the car – it instead features five contactless payment points, usable for people willing to donate money to charity.

Hyundai has decided to raise awareness in the fight against cancer – and also promote its Ioniq EV – by revealing a customized one-off Ioniq EV “Contactless Car”. The model has contactless points that can be used to donate money to the Stand Up To Cancer. Established back in 2012, this is a British fundraising campaign organized by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with Channel 4 – it has amassed so far in excess of £38 million in support of more than 40 clinical trials and projects. For anyone willing to contribute, this one-of-a-kind Ioniq EV has five embedded contactless payment points on the body – and people can donate £5 ($6.5) or £10 ($13) to Stand Up To Cancer.

As a form of consideration, after each donation the bespoke EV will deliver automatic audio, visual or electronic signs after each donation. As a neat touch, instead of regular front and rear license plates Hyundai has placed LED digital totalizers that will update after each payment. Donors can even immortalize the moment because there’s an in-car photo booth. The resulting printed photos will then be glued to the car’s body and Hyundai wants to cover the entire car with images of all donors. The concept will be on display on May 22st at the King’s Cross station in London and will afterwards take a national tour.