The South Korean automaker has decided to provide us with a glimpse of its upcoming compact crossover – Kona – showing a quirky new light arrangement for a funky tone.

Hyundai announced it will officially take the wraps off its all-new model this summer, but here the all-new Kona compact crossover is coming to reveal parts of its front-end design. We are getting the first teaser, and we can see the corporate styling is observed via the now familiar Hyundai grille. But there’s a complete novelty for the brand – a two-tier headlight system with top LED strips functioning as dedicated daytime running lamps with amber lights at the corners. Meanwhile the second – lower – cluster, will be tasked, via LED technology again, to act as the main source of light.

Hyundai adds the design is “emphasized by the car’s wide stance and its voluminous, aggressive body styling.” The shadowy lines of the hood suggest there’s a center air scoop and as far as we know the roofline is a rakish appearance as well, so the Kona will stand close to the Nissan Juke or Toyota C-HR in terms of funkiness. No details have perspired about the powertrains just yet, but the rumor mill talks of a fresh version of the Euro i20 hatchback, with some bits and parts also taken from the bigger i30.