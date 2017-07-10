Gilles Vidal has all kinds of duties and perks as the company’s lead designer – he’s pressured into delivering top selling new models, but can also take some leisure stroll down history lane when aiming to blow off some steam.

This is what happened here – because Vidal took some time off designing a modern interpretation of the legendary 205 GTI hot hatchback. The French automaker had a huge success with the 205 series, and the GTI-badged models are getting a new life in the vintage category, along with limited edition variants. Gilles Vidal instead took to Instagram to publish some sketches of a 205 GTI prepared for revival in the XXI-st century. And there were not one, but two different versions to be discussed by the design team.

For what purpose exactly it’s unknown yet, though we do know the black and white bi-toned paint model was the one gaining preemption. There are no details on the concept sketches – so speculation can go wild with cases of a limited reintroduction, though that would clash with the slot occupied by the current 208 GTI. Or they’re perhaps just playing with the idea of bringing to life a one-off concept – for old times’ sake.

Via Instagram