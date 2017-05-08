This astonishingly beautiful piece of motoring history is also extremely rare – with just two units produced with enclosed front fenders, so the estimated $4 million price is well deserved.

If you have that kind of cash at hand, you might become the fortunate owner of something you won’t see every day – a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS that will be up for sale at RM Sotheby’s Villa Arba event in Italy. The legendary ‘teardrop’ coupe manufactured in France is apparently one of just two examples that feature fully enclosed front fenders, the other being in the possession of Princess Stella of Karputhala. The unit we’re referring to came to life back in November 1937 and according to RM Sothby’s has had a relaxed life – hidden during WWII, resurged in Switzerland in 1946 with a new convertible body.

It gained new owners in 1966 and again in 1987 when the current patron decided the original body is befitting – the latter was actually lost so the car gained an authentic, documented recreation from a well-known builder in France. The T150-C SS is otherwise original – special lightweight, short-wheelbase chassis with an inline six-cylinder engine. The elegant teardrop styling is also considered by many specialists as one of the pinnacles of timeless automotive designs, so we hope it has a long life for other generations to enjoy it.