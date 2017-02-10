The automaker is letting us know it will have a completely new production series model that will allegedly make its debut this March, if we were to believe the rumor mill.

The model is officially called the Tigor and will base its roots on the Kite concept that was presented by the Indian company last year during the Auto Expo 2016. “After the Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment,” said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. “The break-free design dynamics of Tata Tigor make it India’s first ‘styleback’.” The first official sketch of the new model depicts a sleek but still affordable vehicle that has a liftback-style body and a sloped roofline.

The Indian automaker has even invented a new term for their styling, a mix of classic sedan lines, shooting brake back and a hatchback trunk. The cargo volume is – allegedly – reaching 420 liters while the cabin provides room for up to five passengers, although it’s a below the 4-meter mark car that will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze on the Indian market. Powertrain options – reportedly – include a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine and an even smaller diesel – a 1.05-liter unit.

Via IndianAutosBlog