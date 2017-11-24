The 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show is opening its doors in just a few days, and will count on the world premiere of the new generation QX50 crossover, labeled as the “most advanced” and “most compelling” vehicle ever.

Aside from premiering in front of the worldwide audience of the LA Auto Show in an all-new generation, the QX50 also premiere the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine. Labeled as the VC-Turbo, the technology should provide “a breakthrough in combustion engine design.” The 2.0-liter turbocharged unit comes with adjustable compression ratio to optimize either power or efficiency when needed, while also sporting a similar torque level to a four-cylinder diesel engine. The QX50 with the VC-Turbo will gain 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque, making it best in class in terms of power. Performance is going to be just as brisk – 60 miles per hour is over in 6.3 seconds with all-wheel drive, and maximum speed reaches 143 mph (230 kph).

More so, the new VC-Turbo engine is expected to deliver 27 mpg combined with a front-wheel-drive setup, along with 26 mpg combined with all-wheel drive – the new QX50 should arrive with a 35 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to the former generation V6. The new generation also uses a new architecture with a 23 percent stiffness improvement, and the SUV is 184.8 inches (4,693 millimeters) long with cargo space up to 37 cubic feet from 31.6 cubic feet in the predecessor. The crossover also arrives with Nissan’s new ProPilot assist – the same tech seen on the 2018 Rogue, allowing for semi-autonomous operation during single-lane highway driving.