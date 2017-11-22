We’re all riding hard on the waves of the upcoming LA Auto Show, and Infiniti seems to want to make the most of the Californian event as it will prepare for the audience a new model introduction sporting “world-first technologies.”

Naturally the automaker is looking to make bonfire on the beach so it decided to drop a teaser of half the front end of something that’s obviously affixed into Infiniti’s current design styling – though we’re left with the ardent question of exactly which model they are referring to. The best guess coming from the rumor mill would be the new QX50, the Infiniti response in the hotly fought compact crossover segment – it would go up against models such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Lexus RX.

Most enticing, according to the alleged specs of the QX50, the crossover is also set to arrive with the company’s new variable compression-ratio engine – so it would fit perfectly with the world-first technology argument. It’s a 2.0-liter turbo mill packing 268 horsepower while also being able to vary its compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1. The idea is to bring the best of both worlds – high compression when performance is required, lower compression when the driver desires fuel economy. No worries though, all questions will be answered soon – on November 28 in Los Angeles, when Infiniti premieres its new ride.