The US automaker is apparently getting better and better at hiding teasers inside its regular media campaigns – we saw that with the instrument cluster of the GT.

And we also recently saw a video from action-star Dwayne The Rock Johnson that might have “spoiled” the beans on a reiteration of the special series Mustang Bullit. But let’s get back to the more than possible new Boss 302 version. With the 2018 Mustang getting a facelift we also had a batch of photos to look at, and apparently they also tease the possible apparition of the newest Boss 302. The refresh of the Mustang saw the disappearance of the entry V6 and some added power to the 5.0-liter V8 via new port fuel injection and a higher compression ratio. But as it turns out, someone with eagle eyes spotted part of a Mustang Boss 302 hiding in plain sight in the press shots of the interior of the 2018 Mustang GT.

Of course, no one knows if Ford is playing find the differences again or they simply used a 2012 Boss 302 for the catwalk effect. If the Boss 302 is indeed coming back it will be the first time since 2013. The previous installment used a 444-horsepower (331-kilowatt) V8 – a good upgrade over the 412-horsepower (307-kilowatt) GT of that time. The new one will reportedly boast 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (616 Newton-meters) of torque, a healthy update of the GT’s 435-horsepower (324-kilowatt) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meter) of torque.

