We were just about sick off the lengthy teaser campaign for the open top Huayra Roadster (since we’re still almost a month away from the reveal) when the automaker has managed to deeply intrigue us.

This is because the company’s latest teaser shot hints the roadster has somehow managed to keep the coupe’s spectacular gullwing doors. This is simply baffling – but if the exotic hypercar does have the same layout as its fixed roof counterpart it could explain why it has been years in the making. Naturally, there are no answers yet, because the teaser photo mostly shows Horatio Pagani’s clean and barber-cut hair – the car is way out of focus and in the back. The quote and attached hash tags indicate that he is indeed staring at the Huayra Roadster, but who knows…

Anyways, dressing up the coupe in camouflage is a bit of an overstatement… Assuming this is indeed the Huayra Roadster and those are gullwing doors, then our assumption is that they have somehow a hinge in the center of the roof. The design might include a support moving from the windshield to the rear bulkhead – and inside there would be T-top removable panels to convincingly combine open-air motoring and the spectacular gullwing doors. But do take it all with a pinch of salt…