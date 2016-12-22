Italdesign is starting early on the teasing game for its upcoming new concept for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and we can only make educated guesses on the project – as the old design house seems ready to try something new.

Of course since we’re still months away from the actual premiere, the design house is not overly generous with details about their mystery project. There’s a small amount of text embedded on the image itself and the company also messaged alongside the photo “We are waiting for you to discover our first special story during the Geneva Motor Show 2017.” This might suggest the company is trying something entirely different – though we already know Italdesign has actually been great at trying almost everything.

They experimented with EVs through the GTZero EV shooting brake concept at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, with autonomous cars one year before via the GEA Concept. Giorgetto Giugiaro established Italdesign Giugiaro in 1968 and the house quickly rose to fame when working on wedge-shaped cars such as the Lotus Esprit, BMW M1, and DeLorean DMC-12. They are also the ones responsible for the original Golf – which may be the reason the VW Group acquired around 90 percent in 2010 and the rest last year when Giugiaro exited.