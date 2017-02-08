The famous styling house is a regular of the Swiss show and they’re looking to keep up the good work this year as well, as we have been graced with four teasers for their upcoming new work.

The first three teasers showed the fuel cap, headlights, and most of the side profile, and now the fourth and final one is allowing us to catch a glimpse of the rear end. The Italdesign letters on the trunk lid are sitting in between a pair of spectacular LED lights and above we can distinguish a massive wing clad in carbon fiber. If we put two and two together and judge what we’ve seen so far we might be looking at a mid-engine supercar – this final teaser also hints at a big glass engine cover with horizontal slats on the extremes.

If we project things right, we might be looking at an Italdesign enhancement of the Audi R8 or Lamborghini Huracan, which wouldn’t be surprising since the Italian exotic manufacturer has reigns over 90.1 percent of the legendary Italian design house. It should also provide some green credentials – possible of the plug in hybrid nature – since the initial teaser seen late last year most likely showed the cap of the charging port. It might thus be interesting to see the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine of the R8 and Huracan hooked to electric assistance for a hardcore high-performance stance.