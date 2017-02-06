The British automaker – under ownership of the Tata group – has had a movie-material start of the year, because it has fallen victim of massive heist that saw $3.7 million worth of stolen engines.

The perpetrators managed to lift approximately £3 million worth of engines from JLR’s factory in Solihull, a town in the West Midlands of England using a stolen truck – and they even returned for seconds to enhance the loot. Even with security cameras on watch, the criminals entered the Solihull Lode Lane depot through the security-manned D1 gate – and then “vanished” into the night with the stolen goods. Apparently, according to sources, this was a professional job as it only lasted around six minutes. Apparently the same sources indicate the thieves had a second run after unloading the first shipment of stolen goods in the Coventry area.

“We can confirm that we are working closely with West Midlands Police to investigate the theft of engines from the Solihull manufacturing plant,” commented a representative of JLR. “A reward is on offer to anyone who has information which leads to the successful recovery of these engines.” So far it is believed the driver of the stolen truck had the proper documents to enter the secure facility – and police so far has only found trailer used during the two-part heist.

Via Birmingham Mail